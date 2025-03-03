Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.12% lower

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.12% lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday as new PMI data suggested China's manufacturing had a solid start to 2025 and European leaders pledged to assemble a "coalition of the willing" to develop a plan for ending Ukraine's war with Russia.

On the trade front, speculation swirled over exactly what U.S. President Donald Trump has planned on new tariffs that will come into force from Tuesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Canada and Mexico had done a "reasonable job" securing their borders, but fentanyl continued to flow into the U.S.

That is a fluid situation and the President will determine whether to stick with the planned 25 percent level, Lutnick told the Fox News program, Sunday Morning Futures.

 

However, Trump is expected to raise tariffs on China on Tuesday as scheduled.

Gold inched higher in Asian trade on dollar weakness after a slew of data signalled a weakening U.S. economy.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy unwilling to end war, he must be forced to make peace: Kremlin

Unicorn startups

Indian startups raise $1.65 bn in February, median valuation at $83.2 mn

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 112 pts, Nifty settles at 22,119; RIL down 2%

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse: 10 days on, no contact with 8 trapped workers

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam

AP SSC Admit Card 2025 out: Here's how to get your hall tickets

Oil ticked higher on improved China data and increasingly unclear prospects for peace in Ukraine.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,316.93 as upbeat factory activity data was offset by tariff worries.

China's top policymakers will gather in Beijing this week for the annual "two sessions", the country's biggest political event, where GDP growth and inflation targets are set to be unveiled alongside steps to boost domestic consumption.

China's manufacturing activity logged a faster growth in February underpinned by rises in both output and new orders, survey data published by S&P Global showed on Monday.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 from 50.1 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 50.4.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Services exports up 12% on year, record 5.78% slide on month in Jan-25

Services exports up 12% on year, record 5.78% slide on month in Jan-25

Rudra Ecovation slides after CFO Sebestian Joseph resigns

Rudra Ecovation slides after CFO Sebestian Joseph resigns

MIC Electronics hits the floor after COO Venumuddala Vivek Reddy resigns

MIC Electronics hits the floor after COO Venumuddala Vivek Reddy resigns

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon