Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of February 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32 per cent in January 2025 (9.25 per cent in December 2024). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.87 per cent in January 2025 from 9.88 per cent in December 2024. The bank noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs increased to 9.05 per cent in February 2025 from 9.0 per cent in January 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.56 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 6.57 per cent in December 2024. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.02 per cent in January 2025 (7.0 per cent in December 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

MIC Electronics hits the floor after COO Venumuddala Vivek Reddy resigns

MIC Electronics hits the floor after COO Venumuddala Vivek Reddy resigns

Som Distilleries to set up greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh

Som Distilleries to set up greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh

Manorama Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manorama Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon