TVS Motor to pass on GST rate cut benefits to ICE customers

TVS Motor to pass on GST rate cut benefits to ICE customers

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

TVS Motor Company said it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST rate reduction on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to its customers, following the GST Council's cut in tax rates from 28% to 18%.

The revised GST rates will come into effect from 22 September 2025, offering significant savings on its products. Prices for scooters and motorcycles have not been disclosed. Electric vehicles will continue to attract the concessional GST rate of 5%.

KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, in a statement, said, We sincerely thank the Government of India for these progressive reforms. We will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers across our ICE portfolio. TVS Motor remains committed to providing mobility solutions that are trusted, reliable, and provide unparalleled user experience.

 

The company said it will undertake extensive communication measures to inform customers about the GST benefit.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on a 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of TVS Motor Company declined 1.07% to Rs 3,551.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

