Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; pharma shares jump

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; pharma shares jump

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in mid-morning amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat, supported by recent GST reforms and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded around the 24,850 mark.

Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 248.85 points or 0.31% to 81,036.15. The Nifty 50 index rose 77.65 points or 0.31% to 24,850.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.17%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE,1,979 shares rose and 1,833 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

VP Election, Modi, Narendra Modi,VP Election, Vice President election

Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Modi first to cast vote

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Solar power stocks trade mixed; check which is best bet for your portfolio

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure share rises 3% as August toll collection jumps 12% YoY

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

TBO TEK shares rise 7% in three sessions; Jefferies sees 15% upside

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; Realty, consumer durables offset IT gains; Infy up 5%

The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.58% to 21,992.30. The index declined 0.27% in the past trading sessions.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.17%), Gland Pharma (up 1.58%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.09%), Granules India (up 0.75%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.7%), Laurus Labs (up 0.65%), Biocon (up 0.43%), Cipla (up 0.25%) and Mankind Pharma (up 0.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.04% after the company, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a strong 11.92% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for August 2025.

Alpex Solar rose 1.51% after the company has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 345 crore for the supply of solar modules from a leading player in the industry.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial fell 1.13% after the company announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of Ramesh Periasamy from the position of chief compliance officer (CCO), effective from the close of business hours on 17 September 2025.

Global market:

Asian market traded mixed expectations of a U.S. rate cut as early as next week, even as political upheavals around.

The Japanese market saw strong buying interest for second consecutive session after the countrys Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation Sunday.

The rally is being fuelled by hopes that the next leader from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could unleash a new wave of fiscal stimulus to bolster the Japanese economy.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high as investors geared up for a data-heavy week that includes two closely watched readings on inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished up 0.45% at 21,798.70, a record high after hitting a new all-time intraday high in the session. The S&P 500, meanwhile, settled up 0.21% at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to close at 45,514.95.

Breathing new life into the equities rally were expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease rates when it meets next week, following Friday's dismal U.S. jobs report.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India and Israel sign bilateral investment agreement

India and Israel sign bilateral investment agreement

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins orders of Rs 75.19 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins orders of Rs 75.19 cr

Nova Agritech falls after CFO Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas resigns

Nova Agritech falls after CFO Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas resigns

Strides Pharma arm partners with Kenox Pharma for nasal spray development

Strides Pharma arm partners with Kenox Pharma for nasal spray development

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon