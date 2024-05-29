Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 18.18 crore
Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 38.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs -9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.18-0.35 LP 38.55-9.17 LP OPM %95.602202.86 -85.45197.27 - PBDT17.39-7.69 LP 32.98-17.87 LP PBT17.37-7.71 LP 32.93-17.94 LP NP16.62-7.84 LP 32.17-18.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 241.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Texel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 95.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon