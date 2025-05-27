Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 39.06 croreNet profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 10.27% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.54% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 145.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.0641.40 -6 145.86152.47 -4 OPM %7.966.98 -7.667.29 - PBDT3.322.73 22 11.1912.35 -9 PBT3.101.46 112 6.307.35 -14 NP1.311.46 -10 4.157.35 -44
