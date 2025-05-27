Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 39.06 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 10.27% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.54% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 145.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.0641.40 -6 145.86152.47 -4 OPM %7.966.98 -7.667.29 - PBDT3.322.73 22 11.1912.35 -9 PBT3.101.46 112 6.307.35 -14 NP1.311.46 -10 4.157.35 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market set for pullback after strong two-day run

Market set for pullback after strong two-day run

TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Akums Drugs, Vadilal Inds, Awfis Space Solutions

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Akums Drugs, Vadilal Inds, Awfis Space Solutions

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 85.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 85.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon