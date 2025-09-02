Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
NSE Indices, the index services arm of NSE, on 1 September 2025 announced the launch of a new thematic benchmark the Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index.

The index tracks the performance of 50 companies from the Nifty 500 that represent Indias leading conglomerates. Stock weights are based on free-float market capitalization, subject to a 23% cap at the group level and a 10% cap at the individual stock level.

With a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1000, the index will be reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. As of 29 August 2025, it has delivered a one-year return of -7.61%, a five-year annualized return of 22.80%, and a since-inception annualized return of 15.09%.

 

Among the top constituents are Larsen & Toubro (9.94%), Reliance Industries (9.80%), Tata Consultancy Services (8.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (7.36%) and Bajaj Finance (6.08%).

The Nifty Conglomerate 50 is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and as a reference index for ETFs, index funds and structured products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

