Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL rises after securing Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

HFCL rises after securing Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

HFCL rose 2.19% to Rs 70.41 after the company announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

The orders have been received through the companys overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer. The orders are based on general contract conditions and involve the supply of OFC as per customer specifications. The execution timeline extends until November 2026.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.2% to Rs 67.86 crore on a 4.6% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

HFCL Ltd Spurts 2.58%

HFCL Ltd Spurts 2.58%

INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon