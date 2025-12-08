Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 14.40 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

As per the companys exchange filing, RailTel has been appointed as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA) for the procurement and supply of 2,000 AI-enabled laptops. The project is scheduled for completion by March 4, 2026.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter shed 0.66% to Rs 332 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

