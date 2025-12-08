Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 30.14% over last one month compared to 0.84% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 1.48% today to trade at Rs 935.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.59% to quote at 60470.16. The index is up 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd decreased 1.37% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.71% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 7.94 % over last one year compared to the 4.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 30.14% over last one month compared to 0.84% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2044 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1980 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 899 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HFCL Ltd Spurts 2.58%

HFCL Ltd Spurts 2.58%

INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Indices nudge lower; breadth negative

Indices nudge lower; breadth negative

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Coforge launches z/Transaction Processing Facility Center of Excellence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon