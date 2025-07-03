Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 20.28 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27186 shares in the past one month.

 

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 159.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3910 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 151.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd dropped 4.96% to Rs 14.38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10689 shares in the past one month.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd fell 4.91% to Rs 9.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21826 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

