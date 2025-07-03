Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.1,388.30. Volumes stood at 76950 shares in the last session.

 

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 156.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.635.05. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 532.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.92% to Rs.203.30. Volumes stood at 85.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC Collegium steps up vetting of HC judges amid cash row; 371 vacant posts

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip in choppy trade; PSU Banks, realty drag; SmallCap holds gain

NSE

Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha ranks 5th in school education, Naveen Patnaik credits BJD's scheme

workplace, office

Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.971.00. Volumes stood at 8.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 87.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.909.15. Volumes stood at 10.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 25,450

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 25,450

Pound regains ground after UK's political turmoil led slump; GBPINR futures slip under 117 mark

Pound regains ground after UK's political turmoil led slump; GBPINR futures slip under 117 mark

Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon