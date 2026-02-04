Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 12.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories declined 24.75% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.2912.689.288.601.231.081.130.980.761.01

