Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 24.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 12.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories declined 24.75% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.2912.68 -3 OPM %9.288.60 -PBDT1.231.08 14 PBT1.130.98 15 NP0.761.01 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

