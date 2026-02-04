Global Health consolidated net profit declines 33.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.83% to Rs 1121.05 crore

Net profit of Global Health declined 33.51% to Rs 95.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.83% to Rs 1121.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 943.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1121.05943.4419.3825.20217.57237.51156.38189.0795.02142.91

