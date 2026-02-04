Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 66.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 786.95 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 66.40% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 786.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 896.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales786.95896.12 -12 OPM %19.5817.57 -PBDT122.15130.34 -6 PBT109.14116.65 -6 NP24.0271.49 -66
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST