Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 66.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 66.40% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 786.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 896.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.786.95896.1219.5817.57122.15130.34109.14116.6524.0271.49

