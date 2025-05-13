Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

UCO Bank announces revision in benchmark interest rates

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

UCO Bank has reviewed the benchmark rates and decided for revision in TBLR linked rate and G-sec linked rate, as detailed hereunder:

MCLR Tenor MCLR (%)Overnight 8.25One month 8.45Three month 8.60Six month 8.90One year 9.10TBLR (3 month) 6.00%TBLR (6 month) 6.05%TBLR (12 month) 6.05%G-Sec Linked UCO G-Sec (1 year) 6.05%10-year G-Sec Rate YTM % p.a.
(Annualized) Par yield 7.80%Repo Linked Rate UCO Float 8.80%Repo Linked Rate UCO Prime 6.00%Base Rate 9.60%BPLR 14.25%

The revised TBLR linked rate and G-sec linked rate is effective from 10 May 2025. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR, Repo linked rate, Base Rate and BPLR remain unchanged.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
