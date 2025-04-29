Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 652 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

UCO Bank jumped 5.66% to Rs 32.65 after the bank's standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on 16.5% increased in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,036.14 crore in Q4 FY25, up 23.8% YoY.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended 31st March 2025 stood at Rs 2,698 crore registering a growth of 23.35% YoY as against Rs 2,187 crore for the same period of preceding year

Total Business of the Bank stood at Rs.5,13,527 crore as on 31st March 2025, showing an increase of 14.12% Y-o-Y, wherein Gross Advances increased by 17.72% YoY to Rs 2,19,985 crore & total deposits jumped 11.56% YoY to Rs 2,93,542 crore.

 

RAM (Retail, Agri & MSME) business stood at Rs 1,22,613 crore as on 31st March 2025 as against Rs 97,516 crore as on 31st March 2024, registering a growth of 25.74% YoY basis.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 5,918.54 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against Rs 6,463.30 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Gross NPA improved to 2.69% as on 31st March2025 as against 3.46% as on 31st March 2024, registering an improvement of 77 bps year-on -year. Net NPA improved to 0.50 % as on 3st 1March 2025 as against 0.89% as on 31st March 2024, registering an improvement of 39 bps Y-o-Y.

On full year basis, the banks standalone net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 2,444.96 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 1,653.74 crore inFY24. Total income increased 17.3% to Rs 29,473.53 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 25,119.87 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the banks board recommended a dividend of Rs .39 per equity share for FY25, subject to approval f the shareholders of the ensuing annual general meeting of the bonk. The bank has fixed Friday, 9th May 2025 as the record date for final dividend.

Further, the banks board approved equity capital raising plan through issuance of 270 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 2,700 crore(at face value) through various modes viz, QIP, FPO, etc. in one or more tranches at an appropriate time and premium during the FY 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank and other /regulatory approvals.

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. As on 31.03.2025 Bank had a network of 3302 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches each at Hong Kong and Singapore and 1 Representative Office in Iran. Out of the total branches, Bank has 2031 (61%) branches in rural & semi-urban areas. Bank has 2522 ATMs and 10653 BC Points making the total number of 16480 touch points as on 31 st March 2025.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

