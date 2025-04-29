Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Tech jumps after Q1 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 327 cr in CY25

Hexaware Tech jumps after Q1 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 327 cr in CY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies rallied 3.06% to Rs 722.90 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 2.6% to Rs 327.2 crore on 1.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,207.9 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 436.3 crore in Q1 CY25, up 4.63% QoQ and 21.94% YoY.

In Q1 CY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 532.2 crore, registering the growth of 3.5% QoQ and 24.3% YoY .

During Q1 CY25, constant currency (CC) revenue fell by 0.2% QoQ and jumped 12.7% YoY. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $371.5 million, registering a 12.4% year-on-year growth for the Q1 CY25.

 

Total headcount stood at 31,564 in Q1 CY25 as against 32,309 in Q4 CY25 and 30,135 in Q1 CY24. The IT company has informed that the voluntary attrition rate (TTM) came in at 11.2% in Q1 CY25.

R. Srikrishna, CEO, said, We continued to execute well on the basics that power our growth - win market share through delivery excellence and invest in creating dierentiated capabilities, talent, and platforms. The strength of our deals wins positions us strongly for a year of solid growth

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex flat as UltraTech, HDFC Bank limit upside, RIL leads; SMIDs gain

IPO

Iware Supplychain IPO Day 2 update; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Supreme Court, SC

'Nothing wrong in country using spyware': Supreme Court on Pegasus row

Paytm

Paytm's First Games gets ₹5,712 crore GST notice over tax rate dispute

Modi, Narendra Modi

Education plays a key role, govt working on modernising system: PM Modi

Vikash Jain, CFO, said, We are pleased to report 12.4% YoY revenue growth, demonstrating our resilience. Despite the economic uncertainty, we have not only sustained our growth trajectory but also expanded our margins by 117 basis points YoY and 41 bps QoQ. This achievement underscores our operational excellence and our ability to continue delivering in challenging environment too.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. The company leverage technology to deliver innovative solutions that help its customers in their digital transformation journey and subsequent operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Tech slides after large block deal

Tata Tech slides after large block deal

Firstsource Solutions Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 161 cr in FY25

Firstsource Solutions Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 161 cr in FY25

Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hatsun Agro Product drops after Q4 PAT slide 18% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Hatsun Agro Product drops after Q4 PAT slide 18% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon