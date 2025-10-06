Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank spurts 1.04%, up for five straight sessions

UCO Bank spurts 1.04%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 31.09, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% gain in NIFTY and a 16.98% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.09, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. UCO Bank has added around 8.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 10.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7583.3, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd spurts 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd spurts 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 0%, up for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 0%, up for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon