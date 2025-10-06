Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3214.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3214.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 10.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26426.75, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3221, up 1.43% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 70.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 20.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for fifth session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for fifth session

Canara Bank soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) empowers farmers to adopt eco-friendly organic farming for a sustainable and prosperous India

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) empowers farmers to adopt eco-friendly organic farming for a sustainable and prosperous India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon