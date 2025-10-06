Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 0%, up for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2957.7, up 0% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% slide in NIFTY and a 12.88% slide in the Nifty FMCG.
Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2957.7, up 0% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 7.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55170.6, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56260 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 97.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
