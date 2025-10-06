Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 339.3, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.89% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% gain in NIFTY and a 2.8% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 339.3, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 38.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10277.1, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

