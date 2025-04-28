Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 6744.59 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 24.09% to Rs 652.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 6744.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5859.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.84% to Rs 2444.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1653.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.70% to Rs 25066.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21854.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6744.595859.70 15 25066.9021854.34 15 OPM %54.7157.22 -59.3059.75 - PBDT1036.14805.51 29 3833.552568.85 49 PBT1036.14805.51 29 3833.552568.85 49 NP652.43525.77 24 2444.961653.74 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon