Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Sales rise 38.06% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 38.48% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.01% to Rs 43.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 135.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.1235.58 38 135.47120.56 12 OPM %44.2244.52 -43.7942.41 - PBDT23.0116.81 37 64.1453.99 19 PBT21.4915.36 40 58.1148.09 21 NP16.0511.59 38 43.2536.04 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon