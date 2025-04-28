Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.06% to Rs 49.12 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 38.48% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.01% to Rs 43.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 135.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.1235.58 38 135.47120.56 12 OPM %44.2244.52 -43.7942.41 - PBDT23.0116.81 37 64.1453.99 19 PBT21.4915.36 40 58.1148.09 21 NP16.0511.59 38 43.2536.04 20
