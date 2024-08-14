UFM Industries standalone net profit rises 129.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 33.36 croreNet profit of UFM Industries rose 129.41% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.3631.11 7 OPM %2.401.38 -PBDT0.560.31 81 PBT0.400.24 67 NP0.390.17 129
