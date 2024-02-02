Sensex (    %)
                        
UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.81% to Rs 118.12 crore
Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 118.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 110.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales118.12110.59 7 OPM %15.408.82 -PBDT16.9410.43 62 PBT6.01-1.02 LP NP4.58-0.33 LP
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

