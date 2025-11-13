Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 1351.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 263.33% to Rs 38.15 croreNet profit of Modern Malleables rose 1351.85% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 263.33% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.1510.50 263 OPM %14.994.19 -PBDT5.440.44 1136 PBT5.240.27 1841 NP3.920.27 1352
