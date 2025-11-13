Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 1351.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 1351.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 263.33% to Rs 38.15 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables rose 1351.85% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 263.33% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.1510.50 263 OPM %14.994.19 -PBDT5.440.44 1136 PBT5.240.27 1841 NP3.920.27 1352

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 12725.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 12725.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Albert David reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Albert David reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 19.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 19.86% in the September 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon