Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 12725.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 95.03 croreNet profit of Ginni Filaments rose 12725.00% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 95.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales95.0393.36 2 OPM %17.502.58 -PBDT15.820.63 2411 PBT13.32-3.31 LP NP10.260.08 12725
