Financials shares slide

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 27.98 points or 0.24% at 11594.39 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 4.37%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 4.26%),Rane Holdings Ltd (down 2.69%),PB Fintech Ltd (down 2.68%),HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 2.24%), Dhani Services Ltd (down 2.22%), Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (down 2.22%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 2.16%), and RBL Bank Ltd (down 2.06%).
On the other hand, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 6.9%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 5.67%), and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.81%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 376.16 or 0.7% at 53818.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 105.61 points or 0.66% at 16113.21.
The Nifty 50 index was up 50.15 points or 0.21% at 24336.65.
The BSE Sensex index was up 169.82 points or 0.21% at 80156.62.
On BSE,2261 shares were trading in green, 1629 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

