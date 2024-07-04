Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic Pharma rises after receiving USFDA nod for cancer drug

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.74% to Rs 985.55 after the company announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Ivosidenib Tablets.
The said drug is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tibsovo Tablets of Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Ivosidenib is a targeted therapy medication designed to treat specific cancers. It is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as monotherapy in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy, adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML and adult patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to IQVIA, Ivosidenib Tablets, 250 mg have an estimated market size of $114 million for twelve months ending March 2024
Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (179 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
The company reported 16.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.21 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,516.98 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty near 24,350; broader indices outrun; IT shines too

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

LIVE news updates: Team India en route to Delhi airport to catch flight to Mumbai

indonesia

Indonesia plans free entry visas for Indian tourists by Oct: Details here

Barclays Plc

UK's Barclays to sell German consumer finance business to Austrian bank

Cancer cells

What is the brain-eating amoeba behind the recent deaths in Kerala?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon