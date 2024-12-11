Business Standard
Ugro Capital receives patent for its proprietary credit scoring model - GRO Score

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Ugro Capital has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by receiving a patent for its proprietary credit scoring model, GRO Score. Officially titled Method and System for Modelling Credit Scorecards,' this patent underscores Ugro Capital's pivotal role in reimagining credit evaluation for a highly diverse and underserved borrower base.

MSMEs contribute nearly one-third of India's GDP yet face significant credit access challenges due to traditional lenders' dependency on collateral and income-based assessments. Ugro Capital addresses this issue with GRO Score, a cutting-edge credit evaluation model leveraging alternate data, such as repayment histories, banking transactions, and GST records, to provide a comprehensive assessment of borrowers without formal income documentation.

 

Now in its third iteration, GRO Score 3.0 integrates advanced statistical algorithms to evaluate creditworthiness with unmatched precision. To date, the model has assessed over 1.7 lakh loan applications, analyzing over 5.6 lakh bureau records, 2.3 lakh bank statements, and 80,000 GST reports, unlocking vital capital for MSMEs across India.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

