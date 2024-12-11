Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development Engineers rises on bagging $16.5-million order

Dee Development Engineers rises on bagging $16.5-million order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Dee Development Engineers rallied 2.56% to Rs 355 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order from an international entity for valued at $16.5 million.

Due to commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the new customer. The said order involved the supply of prefabricated pipe spools.

The order is valued at $16.5 million and it is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 125.1% to Rs 22.26 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 9.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 194.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600; Banks drag, FMCG, Auto gain

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO: Travel Food Services files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 2000-cr

spare car parts, automobiles

This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock surged 18% today; zoomed 105% in 4 months

share market

Dee Development Engineers surges 3% after securing order worth Rs 140 cr

PremiumANKUR BANSAL, co-founder and director of BlackSoil

Blacksoil targets Rs 500 crore final close for second credit fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon