Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 57.66 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 39.44% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 57.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.6655.55 4 OPM %4.988.96 -PBDT2.363.58 -34 PBT1.973.29 -40 NP1.522.51 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon