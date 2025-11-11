Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 57.66 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) declined 39.44% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 57.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.6655.55 4 OPM %4.988.96 -PBDT2.363.58 -34 PBT1.973.29 -40 NP1.522.51 -39
