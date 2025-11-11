Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Syrma SGS Technology rose 3.20% to Rs 834.45 after the company reported strong financial performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by broad-based demand recovery and operational efficiency across its key business verticals.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit soared 76.8% year-on-year to Rs 64.06 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 36.24 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 37.6% YoY to Rs 1,145.89 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax was Rs 89.50 crore, up 76.6% compared to Rs 50.68 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA rose 53.1% to Rs 124 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 81 crore in the same period last year, while EBITDA margin improved to 10.7% from 9.6% a year ago, reflecting improved product mix and operating leverage.

 

Total expenses increased 34.47% YoY to Rs 1,065.13 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed rose 34.49% to Rs 872.95 crore, while employee benefits expense grew 11.67% to Rs 51.47 crore during the quarter under review.

Exports contributed 23% to the companys total revenue from operations in Q2 FY26, underscoring its growing global presence. As of 30 September 2025, the companys cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 758.4 crore, indicating a strong liquidity position.

Meanwhile, the company is acquiring Elcome Integrated Systems and Navicom Technology International to strengthen its presence in the defence and maritime sectors. It will acquire 60% stake in Elcome for about Rs 235 crore in the first tranche, with further payouts linked to performance milestones. Elcome will also acquire 100% stake in Navicom.

Syrma SGS Technology is a technology-focused engineering and design company specializing in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies/adapters, fiber optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products, and other electronic products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon