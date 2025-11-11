Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys has initiated capacity expansion within its existing premises. This initiative is closely aligned with the Company's long-term growth strategy.
Existing capacity - 2,40,000 Sq feet
Existing capacity utilization - 2,00,000 Sq feet
Proposed capacity addition - 1,50,000 Sq feet
Timeline for the proposed capacity addition - 18 Months
Investment required I- Rs 70 crore (funded through internal accruals and proposed fund raise)
