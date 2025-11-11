Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Rossell Techsys has initiated capacity expansion within its existing premises. This initiative is closely aligned with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Existing capacity - 2,40,000 Sq feet
Existing capacity utilization - 2,00,000 Sq feet
Proposed capacity addition - 1,50,000 Sq feet
Timeline for the proposed capacity addition - 18 Months
Investment required I- Rs 70 crore (funded through internal accruals and proposed fund raise)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

Blue Cloud empaneled as 5GFWA partner for BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

ACME Solar Holdings secures 450 MW 1800 MWh FDRE project from SJVN

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

