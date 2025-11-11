Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Vodafone Idea added 2.31% to Rs 9.73 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales increased 2.3% to Rs 11,169.60 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,918.20 crore posted in same quarter last year. Pre-tax loss narrowed to Rs 5527.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 7168.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA increased 2.97% year-on-year to Rs 4,685.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 41.9%.

Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 17,500 crore. As on September 30, 2025, the debt from banks was Rs 15,300 crore and the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30,800 crore.

 

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 8.7% to Rs 180 in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 166 in Q2FY25, supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase. The companys total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million. It closed the quarter with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million in the same period last year.

The companys 4G data capacity expanded by over 38%, driving a 17% improvement in 4G speeds in September, 2025 as compared to March, 2024. It also plans to deploy 12 million smart metering solutions in next 3 years, aiming to strengthen its presence in Indias smart energy and IoT led revenue growth.

Also Read

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium's Courtois set to miss World Cup qualifiers with muscle injury

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 265 pts; Nifty below 25,500; Bajaj twins bleed, Voda up

Donald Trump

Trump defends entry of foreign students to US, calls it 'good practice'

Donald Trump, Trump

I don't want foreign students in US, but they're good business: Trump

air pollution, Delhi smog

When AQI crosses 400: How toxic air damages your lungs, heart, and brain

On half-yearly basis, the consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 12,132.30 crore in H1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 13,608 crore in H1 FY25.

Indias third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Syrma SGS rises after Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Rossell Techsys initiates Rs 70 cr capacity expansion

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

CarTrade Tech climbs on acquisition talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon