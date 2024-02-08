Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 148.22 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 33.23% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 149.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales148.22149.55 -1 OPM %15.5121.58 -PBDT23.0332.99 -30 PBT17.2728.74 -40 NP12.9419.38 -33
