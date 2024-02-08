Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ultramarine &amp; Pigments consolidated net profit declines 33.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 148.22 crore
Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 33.23% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 149.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales148.22149.55 -1 OPM %15.5121.58 -PBDT23.0332.99 -30 PBT17.2728.74 -40 NP12.9419.38 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.19 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.83 times

Torrent Power receives ratings action from CRISIL

Singapore Market falls 0.42%

Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon