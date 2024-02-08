Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 148.22 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 33.23% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 149.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.148.22149.5515.5121.5823.0332.9917.2728.7412.9419.38