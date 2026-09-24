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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

UltraTech Cement has commissioned 3.6 mtpa greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota, Andhra Pradesh and also commissioned 1.0 mtpa through debottlenecking at the Company's existing cement plants at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand) and Nathdwara (Rajasthan).

Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands augmented to 204.7 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 210.1 mtpa.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST