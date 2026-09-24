UltraTech Cement commissions 4.6 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement has commissioned 3.6 mtpa greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota, Andhra Pradesh and also commissioned 1.0 mtpa through debottlenecking at the Company's existing cement plants at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Patratu (Jharkhand) and Nathdwara (Rajasthan).

Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands augmented to 204.7 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 210.1 mtpa.