Fractal Analytics' Cogentiq CEO Matthew Gennone resigns

Fractal Analytics announced that its chief commercial officer and CEO of Cogentiq, Matthew Gennone, has resigned from the company, effective 22 September 2026.

Gennone will be relieved of his duties at the close of business hours on 2 October 2026. He has resigned to pursue a chief executive officer opportunity at another organisation, the company said.

Cogentiq is Fractal Analytics enterprise-grade agentic AI platform, designed to enable enterprise decision-making and business outcomes by embedding intelligent assistance and workflow automation into day-to-day operations.

Following Gennones departure, the Cogentiq team will report to Srikanth Velamakanni on an interim basis, while commercial responsibilities will be federated to the respective business units. Fractal said it does not anticipate any disruption to business operations or financial performance from the transition.

Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500 clients through AI services, solutions and products, with Cogentiq as its flagship agentic AI platform. Its business portfolio also includes Asper.ai, which focuses on interconnected decisions for revenue growth, and Analytics Vidhya, a data science community.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 97.87% to Rs 74.2 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 37.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 19.99% YoY to Rs 912.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip rose 0.09% to settle at Rs 761.85 on the BSE.

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