UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 0.48% to Rs 1696.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1688.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 18069.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17737.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18069.5617737.1016.8217.192952.363015.862109.822266.791696.601688.45