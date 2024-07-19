Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 12.83% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1237.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.