Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express declined 12.83% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1237.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1342.711237.55 8 OPM %15.0615.41 -PBDT190.30181.38 5 PBT72.0382.38 -13 NP53.4261.28 -13
