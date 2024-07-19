Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.81% to Rs 20.84 croreNet profit of Summit Securities declined 64.83% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 82.81% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.8411.40 83 OPM %96.0293.60 -PBDT20.0110.67 88 PBT20.0010.67 87 NP2.948.36 -65
