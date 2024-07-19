Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.81% to Rs 20.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Summit Securities declined 64.83% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 82.81% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.8411.4096.0293.6020.0110.6720.0010.672.948.36