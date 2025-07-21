UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 31.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 21275.45 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement rose 31.20% to Rs 2225.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1696.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 21275.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18069.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21275.4518069.56 18 OPM %20.7116.82 -PBDT4152.962952.36 41 PBT3046.182109.82 44 NP2225.901696.59 31
