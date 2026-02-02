Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 1,234 crore

Hyundai Motor India Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 1,234 crore

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,160.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operations grew 7.96% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,973.49 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,666.03 crore, up 6.61% from Rs 1,562.73 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA rose 7.61% YoY to Rs 2,018.30 crore from Rs 1,875.50 crore in Q3 FY25, while the EBITDA margin declined marginally to 11.2% from 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a 3.72% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,175.89 crore in 9M FY26, compared with Rs 4,025.86 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.16% YoY to Rs 51,847.18 crore in 9M FY26.

 

Tarun Garg, managing director & chief executive officer, said, The third-quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of Quality of Growth strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability. Notably on a year-to-date basis, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8% as against 12.5% last year, supported by our efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures. As we move ahead, the robust January26 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026.

Also Read

Bond market, Bond Yield

Debt funds outlook post Budget: Focus bulk of portfolio on 2-4-yr maturitypremium

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

High-level banking panel for Viksit Bharat a key step: Bandhan Bank founder

Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts ₹109 crore in profit for Q3 FY26

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

Union Budget 2026-27: Strengthening India's long-term growth engines

UGC NET December 2025 Result

UGC NET December 2025 Result to be out soon: Know steps to check scorecard

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The counter rose 0.60% to settle at Rs 2,196.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Equities snap two-session losing streak on budget assessment, Nifty retakes 25,050

Equities snap two-session losing streak on budget assessment, Nifty retakes 25,050

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

MPS consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the December 2025 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today