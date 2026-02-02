Hyundai Motor India Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 1,234 crore

Hyundai Motor India reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,160.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operations grew 7.96% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,973.49 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,666.03 crore, up 6.61% from Rs 1,562.73 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA rose 7.61% YoY to Rs 2,018.30 crore from Rs 1,875.50 crore in Q3 FY25, while the EBITDA margin declined marginally to 11.2% from 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a 3.72% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,175.89 crore in 9M FY26, compared with Rs 4,025.86 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.16% YoY to Rs 51,847.18 crore in 9M FY26.

Tarun Garg, managing director & chief executive officer, said, The third-quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of Quality of Growth strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability. Notably on a year-to-date basis, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8% as against 12.5% last year, supported by our efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures. As we move ahead, the robust January26 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026.

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The counter rose 0.60% to settle at Rs 2,196.50 on the BSE.

