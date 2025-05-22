Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 263.68 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 5.44% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 263.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.35% to Rs 264.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 966.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 791.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales263.68227.53 16 966.64791.49 22 OPM %39.7441.54 -40.1041.95 - PBDT117.03108.00 8 425.79372.43 14 PBT99.5895.30 4 356.73326.50 9 NP74.0970.27 5 264.41244.03 8

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

