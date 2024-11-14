Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Unijolly Investments Company rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 OPM %-200.0060.00 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.090.01 800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content