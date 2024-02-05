Union Bank of India soars 2.76%

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 152.9, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.62% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.39% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.9, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Union Bank of India has risen around 24.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 17.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6609.75, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 247.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News