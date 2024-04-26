Union Bank of India up for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 151.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.45% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.71% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 22495.4. The Sensex is at 74089.19, down 0.34%. Union Bank of India has risen around 0.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7403.15, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

