Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 26.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 26.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 208.31 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 26.24% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 259.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales208.31259.21 -20 OPM %15.3715.85 -PBDT35.3443.10 -18 PBT24.7032.23 -23 NP19.1425.95 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 9.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 9.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit rises 55.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit rises 55.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.68% in the December 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon