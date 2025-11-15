Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 586.26 croreNet profit of Carraro India rose 44.35% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 586.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales586.26440.59 33 OPM %8.949.73 -PBDT54.0540.82 32 PBT42.5329.45 44 NP31.7021.96 44
